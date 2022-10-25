Williamsport, Pa. — Most of the City of Williamsport's bank accounts have been reconciled through Sept. 2022, according to Tracy Rash, who has been contracted by the city to resolve issues in the finance department.

This came during the city's finance committee meeting Tuesday. It is also amidst the revelation that the city's finances have gone through a decade of mismanagement.

Rash said that the bank accounts that have not been reconciled are related to the River Valley Transit Authority. RVTA is still in the midst of a state attorney general's investigation.

Rash prioritized accounts that were necessary to get through finance discussions, she said. Though these accounts may still contain inaccuracies, Rash said they're "as good as I can get it" for the budgeting spreadsheets.

Councilmember Elizabeth Miele asked when council would receive a draft of the 2023 budget from the administration.

"We're going to try our hardest to get that to you by the Nov. 3 council meeting," answered Mayor Derek Slaughter.

The lead time on budget talks has caused strains between the administration and city council.

An update was also provided regarding the $160,000 owed to the IRS regarding the city's failure to send various tax forms in 2017.

The IRS notified the city they needed a 60-day extension to determine whether they'd waive the fees.

Rash said the city is also looking to outsource payroll from the city's finance department. She said that Wells Fargo has informed them they couldn't handle retirees pension checks, and they're "trying to find another avenue for that piece."

Payroll would need to be determined by the city prior to the purchase of new software for the city's finance department. The software wouldn't be implemented until 18 months after the purchase is approved by city council.

How the city handles payroll would also need to be determined prior to the PA Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) issuing grant funds for the purchase of the finance software.

Miele asked about the possibility of DCED providing funds for additional employees to which Slaughter said that was unlikely. Miele followed up by asking about DCED funding new finance employee training. Slaughter said that could be a possibility, but he has not talked to DCED about it.

The administration has also been working on hiring additional people to work under Rash.

Slaughter said the administration is "solidifying" language on a job listing prior to putting it before city council.

Council will also receive an update regarding the amount Rash has billed the city at Thursday's city council meeting. Her contract, approved in August, was to be reviewed after 120 days or $85,000 in fees.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.