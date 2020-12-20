Loyalsock Township, Pa. – After allegedly reporting a hit and run crash that did not occur, two Williamsport women were charged with false reports.

State police at Montoursville Trooper Patrick Kineston said that Sherry and Aleah Moko Saunders, 20, reported a hit and run crash in the parking lot of 1520 Washington Boulevard, Loyalsock Township, on Nov. 7.

The women told the trooper they were going to Five Guys, realized it was closed, and walked back to their car, according to the report. They reportedly said they saw a blue sedan leaving the parking lot.

"They went to their car, saw damage and assumed the sedan hit them. They did not see or hear the crash. They tried to follow the sedan," Kineston said they told him.

But video surveillance apparently contradicts the women's story.

"They effectively blocked the sedan from exiting the parking lot with their vehicle. They exited their vehicle and approached the sedan. They began creating a disturbance next to the sedan in the parking lot," Kineston said.

The operator of the sedan became alarmed and struck their car and fled, the affidavit stated.

"The crash was clearly visible to Sherry and Aleah. They stayed at the scene of the crash and did not attempt to follow the sedan," Kineston wrote.

Kineston alleges the women went to the location intending to confront the operator of the blue sedan all along.

"Follow up interview of Aleah revealed she was telling the operator to repeatedly get out of the vehicle and that she and Sherry had went to the location to confront the operator," Kineston said.

Both Moko Saunders women were charged with one misdemeanor count each of false reports and disorderly conduct.

They are scheduled for preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge Gary A. Whiteman on Feb. 1.

