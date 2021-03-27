Williamsport, Pa. – For fleeing police at speeds up to 110 mph, a Williamsport woman recently was sentenced to probation.

On March 16, Shaniece A. Wilson, 26, pleaded guilty to one felony count of fleeing, one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, and two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Lycoming County President Judge Nancy L. Butts sentenced Wilson to a total of 24 months probation.

On May 27, Wilson fled from state police at Montoursville as she was traveling east on I-180 in her 2007 Infiniti M45 at speeds up to 110 mph, according to a report from Trooper Garrett J. Shnyder.

She took the East 3rd Street exit but lost control as she went around a curve, causing her vehicle to leave the roadway and hit an embankment, Shnyder said.

Her car then went airborne "for approximate three car lengths," crossed the center median and came to rest in the left lane of East 3rd Street, according to the original complaint.

Wilson wasn't injured in the crash.