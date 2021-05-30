Williamsport, Pa. – For using meth with children present, a Williamsport woman recently was sentenced in Lycoming County Court.

Cayleigh M. Jean, 27, was sentenced on May 27 by Lycoming County Common Pleas Judge Marc F. Lovecchio after pleading guilty on April 26 to one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children.

Williamsport Police said Jean used methamphetamines with children present on Jan. 15. One of the children was three year old, according to her sentencing sheet.

Lovecchio sentenced Jean to 24 months of probation, the cost of prosecution, and 50 hours of productive activity. Jean must continue to cooperate with Children and Youth Services, including by attending classes. She also must continue counseling.

Jean admitted to using meth as recently as May 25, according to her sentencing sheet.

