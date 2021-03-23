Williamsport, Pa – A Williamsport woman was pepper sprayed and tased twice after allegedly biting an officer on the arm, city police allege.

Allison Marie Rice, 35, of Williamsport, is accused by Sergeant Richard M. Hofford of assaulting a police officer in the 800 block of 2nd St. around 3:57 p.m. on March 11.

"The Defendant resisted being taken into custody by violently thrashing her body, flailing her fists, kicking and ultimately biting officer W Badger on the right forearm," Hofford said.

Police were dispatched to Rice's location for the report of a domestic disturbance with injury. An accuser stated that Rice struck him on the right arm with a steel rod, producing a visible lump and bruising.

Hofford alleges that Allison resisted arrest by "backstepping and grabbing at her husband" when told to step forward to be handcuffed for simple assault.

Officers grabbed one of her arms and she allegedly began to flail, scream and eventually broke free.

"She then fled into an adjacent bathroom where she attempted to close the door on officers following behind," Hofford said.

Hofford claims that Allison bit Officer W. Badger on the right arm, producing a mark, during her alleged attempts to flee.

"Allison was level of resistance elevated to such a level that she was OC'd and tased twice before finally being taken into custody by multiple officers who were emergency dispatched to the scene," Hofford said.

Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) commonly is known as pepper spray.

Allison is charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.