Williamsport, Pa. – City police said a 35-year-old Williamsport woman called 911 and falsely reported a fire.

Devin S. Hoffman is charged with misdemeanor false alarms to public safety, false reports to law enforcement authorities, and summary disorderly conduct.

"Hoffman again called in a false report saying that there was a fire at 326 Bridge St.," Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Michael Corter wrote in an Oct. 12 affidavit.

Hoffman claimed a group of residents were having a charcoal fire in a grill but when police arrived, "the grill was 20 feet from the property causing no issue whatsoever," Corter wrote.

"Hoffman knowingly reported the fire due to residents giving her a hard time having a guest over at her apartment," Corter wrote.

Corter said that Hoffman caused "a disturbance, annoyance, and alarm to residents when she called in a false alarm of a fire."

Hoffman is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Aaron S. Biichle on Dec. 10.

