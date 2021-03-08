Williamsport, Pa. – The Office of the State Inspector General alleges that a Williamsport woman fraudulently received $12,585.30 in Medical Assistance and SNAP benefits.

According to arresting officer Maria Lesh, Latifa S. Temple-Henderson, 44, of Williamsport, made false statements to the Lycoming County Assistance Office, 400 Little League Boulevard, Williamsport, between Nov. 1, 2017, through May 31, 2018.

In a Feb. 25 criminal complaint, Lesh alleges that Temple-Henderson failed to disclose her husband Dorsey Henderson's employment and income.

The overpayment amounted to $10,131.30 in MA benefits and $2,454 in SNAP (formerly known as "food stamps") benefits, Lesh wrote in the complaint.

"Temple-Henderson only reported her own income on the form itself and during the phone interview with the [Income Maintenance Caseworker]," Lesh wrote.

According to Lesh, Temple-Henderson's income maintenance caseworker will testify that she thoroughly reviewed the application with Temple-Henderson and stressed the importance of reporting household changes, including income.

Temple-Henderson was charged with one felony count of false statements/fraud in obtaining foodstamps/assistance. Her bail was set at $10,000 unsecured on March 2.

She's scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle on March 11.

