Williamsport, Pa. – City police charged a Williamsport woman with three felonies after she allegedly stole a firearm out of her boyfriend's car.

Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Christopher Salisbury alleges that Maleeka A. Smith, 37, of Williamsport, stole a firearm from a parked car in the 700 block of High Street, on Dec. 8.

Smith's boyfriend told police that they'd been fighting earlier in the day and then he went to the hospital for an unrelated injury.

Smith reportedly showed up at the hospital and caused such a scene that she was escorted off the premises, according to Salisbury.

"Prior to her leaving she told [her boyfriend] 'when he gets out of the hospital he will have more stuff to pay for,'" Salisbury wrote.

Smith's boyfriend told police that when he returned to his car after his hospital treatment, he noticed a picture of himself when he was in the Navy was on the roof of his car.

"His turn signal, center console, and wiper control were broken. All of these items were in working order when he went into the hospital," Salisbury wrote.

Most notably, Smith's boyfriend told police that his handgun, a black Taurus PT709 9 mm, was missing from the glove box. The firearm holds eight rounds but at the time of the theft it had six rounds in it, with one in the chamber, Salisbury wrote.

Smith had the only other set of keys to the car, according to the complaint.

"Due to her statements above and the fact that the car was damaged in very close time to her threat and she has the keys would make her the primary suspect," Salisbury said.

Smith was charged with one felony count each of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and firearms not to be carried without a license.

