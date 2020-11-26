Williamsport, Pa. – The Pa. Attorney General's Office charged a Williamsport woman with insurance fraud after she allegedly lied to Progressive about the reason for damage to her 2012 Honda Civic.

Special Agent Joseph Labert said that 38-year-old Sameerah S. Graham "knew that the damage occurred prior to the inception of her Progressive Insurance vehicle coverage."

Graham allegedly made false statements to her insurer between May 11 through June 11, 2020, according to Labert.

Labert said that Special Investigator Brandt Salnick of the Progressive Group of Insurance Companies contacted the AG's office about Graham's case.

Graham purchased her policy on May 11, and added rental coverage to it on May 14, according to Labert.

"During the call, Graham specifically asked about hitting a deer," Labert wrote.

On May 18, Graham called Progressive again and asked about adding gap coverage, "in the event her vehicle was a total loss from hitting a deer," Labert wrote.

On May 20, Graham reportedly contacted Progressive and reported that her Civic was damaged when it struck a deer that morning on Warrensville Road in Lycoming County.

But a neighbor told Investigator Salnick that he'd noticed damage to Graham's car "several weeks, possibly a month earlier," Labert said.

Graham also is accused of lying about her work schedule and providing falsified time sheets and incorrect phone numbers to Progressive.

Graham was charged with one felony count of insurance fraud, one felony count of criminal attempt theft by deception, and one misdemeanor count of insurance fraud.