Williamsport, Pa. – Two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment were filed against a Williamsport woman after police claim she was too intoxicated to care for her children.

Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Damon K. Cole said an eight-year-old boy called to report his mother was unresponsive in her bed around 11:06 p.m. on Jan. 9.

"I arrived on the scene and made contact with the child who led me to his mother on the second floor," Cole said.

Cole claims that Emily S. Fry, 30, was awake but incredibly intoxicated when he made contact with her in bed.

"Fry would lean up from her bed but could only hold herself up for a few seconds before falling back," Cole said. "I observed an open bottle of Crown Royal beside Fry which she attempted to consume the remaining 1/4th of the bottle after becoming irate."

The officer alleges that Fry violated her duty of care to her two children by becoming "intoxicated to the point she could not function."

"There were no other adults in the residence and the eight year old boy was taking care of the three year old at this point," Cole wrote.

Fry is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle on April 8.

