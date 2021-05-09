Williamsport, Pa. – After a juvenile became very ill from smoking marijuana, city police tracked down the person who allegedly gave it to her.

Ariana Noel Guiser, 19, was charged on April 20 with one misdemeanor count each of corruption of minors and possession of a controlled substance.

Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Brett Garbrick alleges that Guiser gave marijuana to a juvenile in the 800 block of West 3rd Street.

At 7:10 p.m. on March 20, police and emergency responders were dispatched to a home on Memorial Avenue for the report an individual who may be overdosing.

"We arrived on scene and were informed that the individual was a juvenile and had smoked marijuana that was given to her by a female wearing a green skirt and a red top named Ariana," Garbrick said.

The juvenile gave police an address, where they located a woman identified as Ariana Guiser and a male, Travis Johnson, 19, of Montoursville.

According to Garbrick, Guiser confirmed that a juvenile had been at their apartment and said she was given permission from the juvenile's parent to tattoo her.

"I then asked Guiser if a tattoo is all that the female was given. Guiser did not answer this question and instead stared at me," Garbrick said.

Garbrick alleges that Guiser and Johnson then became very nervous. The police officer then told the pair that the juvenile became very ill after smoking marijuana.

"Neither denied giving the juvenile marijuana. When gathering their information, Johnson did state 'Does it count if she asked for it?'" Garbrick said.

Several bags and containers of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located in the residence after police received written consent to search, according to the complaint.

"When asked the ownership of the marijuana, Johnson stated that 'Her [Guiser] weed is my weed,'" Garbrick said.

Johnson was charged with one misdemeanor count of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered.

Docket sheet - Guiser

Docket sheet - Johnson