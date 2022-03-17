Williamsport, Pa -- A 23-year-old woman is facing felony charges for stealing the bronze bat from a Little League statue, police say.

Abigail Alysi Paulhamus didn't break the bat off one of the "Bases Loaded" statues at the corner of West Third and Market streets on October 21, but she did find it and take it home, according to Officer Andrew Stevens.

Surveillance video of the incident, which happened just after midnight, shows an unknown man jumping on the statue, then ripping the bat from the batter's hands. He eventually puts the bat on the ground and walks away, Stevens said.

Around 2 a.m., the surveillance video showed Paulhamus and an unidentified man walking south on Market Street. Paulhamus spots the bat and takes a photograph with it, then walked away still holding it, charges state.

When Stevens went to Paulhamus' apartment to question her about the theft a week later, she allegedly admitted she took the bat and turned it over to police.

The "Bases Loaded" series of sculptures commemorates the history of Little League with 12 individual statues, each depicting different eras in baseball with period uniforms.

The bat has been vandalized and repaired before, according to court records.

Paulhamus, South Williamsport, is charged with felony theft and receiving stolen property.

