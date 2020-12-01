Williamsport, Pa. – A heroin/fentanyl packaging station recently was found in a bedroom of a home on Stevens Street, the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit reported.

NEU Detective Tyson Havens said in a Nov. 25 criminal complaint that the station belonged to Demira S. Jackson, 26.

Jackson is accused by Havens of having the drug station set up in proximity to her infant child.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the NEU served a warrant on Jackson's home in the 400 block of Stevens Street, Williamsport, on Nov. 25, according to the complaint.

"The search warrant was the result of three controlled heroin/fentanyl purchases made from the house in the past month," Havens wrote.

Havens said the search yielded a heroin packaging station on the second floor, "in the open, set-up on a coffee table in an open bedroom," Havens said.

"The packaging station included heroin/fentanyl, approximately 600 blue glassine bags, plate with residue, and a cut straw for filling the bags," Havens wrote.

In addition to one felony count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, Jackson also was charged with one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children.

Havens claims that Jackson, "knowingly endangered the welfare of her infant by having a heroin/fentanyl distribution station set up in a bedroom beside the bathroom of her residence."

Jackson is incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $45,000 monetary bail set by District Judge Gary A. Whiteman.

