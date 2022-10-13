Williamsport, Pa. — With questions lingering about the structure of the Williamsport Water Authority’s new $10 fee, especially how it pertains to non-residential properties, the authority’s Executive Director Michael Miller offered clarification during Tuesday’s Public Works Committee meeting.

The fee, announced last month, was added after the city transferred ownership of the stormwater system to the water authority in 2021. This transferred responsibility to the authority for the upkeep and maintenance of the system.

The fee is a flat $10 fee for residential properties which the authority defines as having less than three residential units on one tax parcel, or a variable fee for non-residential properties which will be based on “an equivalent residential unit (ERU)."

The authority defines an ERU as the amount of impervious surface a parcel has in relation to the average residential property, calculated as 2,711 square feet for our system. An impervious surface is any surface that “inhibits infiltration of rainfall into the soil," including rooftops, parking lots, and sidewalks.

A non-residential property that contains multiple ERUs will have the fee $10 multiplied per each ERU.

According to the authority’s website, the measurement of the city’s impervious surfaces was performed using aerial photographs that were scaled to allow accurate measurements to be made.

A building housing more than three apartment units is considered a non-residential property by the water authority.

Miller said these fees should just appear as a line on the customers’ bills instead of being issued separately.

These fees will be part of customers’ October bill.

Miller said that part of the reason for the transfer of the stormwater system to the authority was the authority’s ability to charge local non-profits. He said non-profits frequently contain a substantial amount of an area’s impervious surfaces.

This type of transfer, where a municipality hands ownership of the stormwater system to the area water authority, is becoming more common across Pennsylvania, according to Miller.

Much of the stormwater system has reached the end of its useful life and needs to be replaced, he said.

The plan, he said, is for the authority to replace 1% of the city’s stormwater system annually, meaning the entire system would be replaced every 100 years as is required by the federal government. This plan was chosen to spread the impact of the cost across decades instead of hitting customers all at one time, according to Miller.

This plan will also allow the water authority to meet the regulatory requirement being mandated by the EPA through the Chesapeake Bay Watershed cleanup, Miller said.

Councilmember Bonnie Katz said that the city would’ve been unable to fund the repairs to the system without having to raise taxes significantly, which non-profits are exempt from.

More information regarding the stormwater fee can found on the authority's website, which now features an interactive map breaking down each parcel of land.

