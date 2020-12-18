Williamsport—The city of Williamsport is waiving parking fees for the 3rd Street Parking Garage at 115 West third Street, and the Church Street Transportation Center at 11 West Church Street until Dec. 23 at 8 a.m.

The temporary free parking will be available 24 hours to all local residents, merchants and visitors.

The free parking is being offered while the City of Williamsport Streets & Parks Department clears snow from sidewalks and parking bays within the Central Business District.

On-street parking will be limited and beginning Monday, December 21, no parking signs will be posted so snow removal may begin. As streets become cleared, on-street parking will be available in that location immediately.

For information regarding parking in downtown please contact the Williamsport Parking Authority at 570-323-6476.