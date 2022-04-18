Williamsport, Pa.— Williamsport Treasurer Nicholas Grimes has submitted his resignation, according to Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter.

Grimes, who is a lifelong City resident and has held the position of Treasurer since 2015, has not provided a reason for his resignation. His term extends through 2023.

Because City Treasurer is is an elected position, Williamsport City Council will appoint someone to fill the role until the next election cycle.

Slaughter could not offer comment on the resignation, only saying the City has already posted the job on the website and is actively seeking candidates.

Grimes graduated from Williamsport Area High School before receiving his degree in Political Science from Lycoming College.

