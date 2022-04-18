Nick Grimes

Williamsport, Pa.— Williamsport Treasurer Nicholas Grimes has submitted his resignation, according to Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter.

Grimes, who is a lifelong City resident and has held the position of Treasurer since 2015, has not provided a reason for his resignation. His term extends through 2023.

Related Reading: Williamsport City Treasurer Nicholas Grimes seeks re-election (2019)

Because City Treasurer is is an elected position, Williamsport City Council will appoint someone to fill the role until the next election cycle.

Slaughter could not offer comment on the resignation, only saying the City has already posted the job on the website and is actively seeking candidates.  

Grimes graduated from Williamsport Area High School before receiving his degree in Political Science from Lycoming College. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!