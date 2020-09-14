Williamsport -- The transfer station located at 1475 West Third Street in Williamsport will be closed Friday, Sept. 25 through Monday, Sept. 28.

Lycoming County Resource Management Services said they're performing mechanical upgrades.

The site will reopen to the public and waste haulers on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 8:30 a.m.

While the transfer station is closed, waste and/or recyclables may be taken to the landfill location at 447 Alexander Drive, Montgomery.

The landfill hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday 7 a.m. to noon. For more information and a fee schedule, please visit www.lcrms.com.