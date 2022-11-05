Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport approved the purchase of two new police cruisers for a total of $156,150, or $78,075 each, during Thursday’s city council meeting.

The cruisers are two Dodge Durango SUVs that took a “nationwide” search to find, according to Williamsport Police Chief Justin Snyder. The original plan was to purchase four vehicles but only two Durangos were found with the desired trim.

The cost of these vehicles also includes the retrofitting necessary for these vehicles to be used as police cruisers.

The plan is to fund the purchase of these vehicles through American Rescue Plan Act funds. According to Mayor Derek Slaughter, a transfer ordinance is being developed to present to council for the approval of the use of these funds.

Slaughter said the city has between $17-18 million in unallocated ARPA funds. The city received a total of $25 million in ARPA funds, which need to be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026.

These vehicles have an expected useful lifespan of six years and are replacing cruisers that will no longer pass inspection. This means they can’t be transferred to another department within the city, according to Councilmember Elizabeth Miele.

Miele noted that the price was 35% higher than what was previously budgeted for. She also said the last time the city purchased vehicles they only cost around $50,000 including the retrofit for police use. She said that with the limited number of options available that the city could've paid a "bit of a premium" for the vehicles.

When asked about the paint job variations between the older and newer cruiser in the fleet by Councilmember Bonnie Katz, Snyder said the plan is to bring a uniform look across all cruisers and equipment as they fade out the use of older items.

Snyder said this move is part of a continuing effort to rebuild the Williamsport Bureau of Police’s vehicle fleet and develop an ongoing maintenance plan.

The vehicle fleet currently consists of 20 vehicles including an armored truck, a forensic truck, and a transport truck, Snyder said during the Tuesday Finance Committee meeting. He also said that he recommends the city purchase two vehicles per year to replace the aging fleet.

The only other item dealt with at the Thursday meeting was the approval of a leasing agreement between the city and MLB and the Crosscutters for the continued use of Bowman Field.

This is a continuation of a pre-existing agreement and allows MLB to play the Little League Classic game during the Little League World Series in August. The Little Classic has been played every year since 2017 with this year’s game being between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles.

MLB has already announced next year’s game, which will be between the current World Series contenders, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Washington Nationals.

Miele said her hope is that the city would come up with a way to promote itself during the game and the Little League World Series with a “national spotlight” being placed on Williamsport.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.