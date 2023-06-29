The Williamsport Splash Pad is under temporary closure just days after opening, according to an announcement made early Thursday.

The City of Williamsport Recreation Department informed the community through a Facebook post that the public splash pad would be temporarily closed due to operational issues.

“The Splash Pad will be closed until further notice. It is not turning on and off properly. We are working to correct the problem as quickly as possible to get it back opened for everyone to enjoy,” reads the post on Facebook.

Sean Walker, the Recreation Coordinator for the City of Williamsport, confirmed that the closure was necessary to address the issues.

“It was shut down because of mechanical problems and electrical problems that were going on at that time. It will be shut down until further notice, in order until we get it fixed,” Sean Walker Recreation Coordinator for the City of Williamsport said. “When it’s back up we will let the community know. By Saturday it should be back open,” he added.

Residents are encouraged to stay tuned for updates regarding the reopening of the splash pad.

