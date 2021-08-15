Williamsport -- For 136 years, the Williamsport Seventh-day Adventist Church has been a fixture in Williamsport and South Williamsport. After 66 years of conducting Christian ministry on Market Street in South Williamsport, the church and its companion ministry, Mountain View Christian School, will break ground on a new 35,000-plus square foot facility that will combine church and school on Monday, August 16 at 10:30 a.m. at the current school site at 305 Fleming Street, South Williamsport.

On December 3, 2020, the Williamsport Seventh-day Adventist Church sold its familiar stone building on Market Street to Muncy Bank and Trust so that an ever-greater ministry might emerge for the 21st Century.

There will be a special convocation outside on the present school grounds to ask for God's blessings upon the building project and for the safety of the builders.

Pastor Roy Weeden states, “For several years we have desired many things for the ministry of our church and school. We have needed adequate space for our teachers and students as we have more than doubled our school enrollment over the last few years and the church has needed an upgrade to minister to the needs of our community within the context of 21st century living. This facility will not be created just to serve our needs as a congregation, but to be of service as Christ would have us to be for the community at large.”

Pastor Weeden invites the community to attend this event on the east side of the school building. The new school year will be starting that same day with over 50 children enrolled for the 2021-2022 school year.

“This will be a consecration of the building project for the purpose of educating children as well as adults and outfitting them to be responsible

citizens in the community while we await the Lord’s return to enjoy a building project He has been engaged in for all of us,” the pastor further stated.

When completed by Spring/Summer of 2022, the structure will house a church that can seat over 200 people and have several offices to conduct ministry and church-related activities. There will be a large commercial kitchen and dining area and a shared gymnasium with Mountain View Christian School. MVCS will have new rooms to educate up to 150 students,

newer equipment and a full administrative office area. Longer than a football field, this facility will help meet many community needs.

All are welcome to attend the momentous occasion for the Williamsport Seventh-day Adventist Church and Mountain View Christian School. Attendees will likely need to park on the streets of Fleming and Charles as well as Southern Ave. Renderings of the expected appearance of the church and school will be on display during the ground-breaking.