Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Area School District has released a statement after more than a day concerning the 30 felony counts of sexual intercourse with a minor that High School Principal Roger Freed is facing. 

Freed is alleged to have carried out a seven year relationship with the former student who is accusing Freed. 

The statement was released by the district's Executive Director of Public Relations, Greg Hayes.

"As per school policy and procedure, Dr. Freed is suspended from his position with pay. The school district is cooperating with authorities as they continue their investigation," the statement reads. 

This is the first the school has commented on the charges. District administrators and the school board declined to comment after the school board meeting held Tuesday evening, June 21.  

According to a document provided by the office of Magistrate Judge Christian Frey, Freed signed a bail release condition form after being arraigned.

Freed, who posted $175,000 unsecured bail on June 21, will be under “intensive supervised” bail with an electric monitor. Freed has also been ordered to have no contact with minors or the accuser in the case.   

The news of the charges has made national headlines, including CNN

Freed was named principal in April, having previously served as the 9th grade principal at Williamsport Area High School.

