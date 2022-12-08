Williamsport, Pa. — The Federal Transit Authority (FTA) has informed the City of Williamsport via a letter mailed Nov. 28 that they've hired an outside consultant to investigate the City and River Valley Transit.

The investigation is "a special review" of FTA grant agreements awarded to the City and RVT (now known as RVTA since becoming an authority in June of this year).

According to Mayor Slaughter, "Per the attached letter, it was brought to my attention that the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) enlisted a contractor to assist FTA with the transit issues in Williamsport. This contractor and the FTA are looking into the City’s handling of federal transit dollars, checks, and balances that were or were not in place, the amount of money the City/RVTA will owe back to FTA, and any and all matters related to the handling of federal transit dollars by the City of Williamsport and/or RVTA."

The mayor added, "Furthermore, the Office of the Inspector General is aware of the situation and will remain updated as information becomes available."

For now, said Slaughter, it's a waiting game to see when the investigators reach out, and what specific information they are seeking.

The letter did not specify the time period they are investigating.

River Valley Transit went under a magnifying glass after results of an audit performed by RKL, a business and accounting firm, revealed inconsistencies in the budget from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.

"We found numbers we can't quite get comfortable with," said RKL's Mark Zettlemoyer in his presentation to the city's finance committee in October of 2021. "When we look at capital assets, RVT was buying numerous capital assets they appeared to be using funds that weren't transit-related," Zettlemoyer said.

It is not immediately clear if these are the same dates that the FTA investigation will focus on, or if they are examining yet other grant agreements.

This is a developing story. NorthcentralPa.com will update as information becomes available.

