Williamsport, Pa. – The public expressed concerns during Thursday's City Council meeting over the recent changes to the debris collection and mulch pickups on Third Street.

The current change will make Williamsport residents pay for access to the facility. Residents will be charged $10 for their card and then have to pay a $5 yearly fee to update their card.

“The card reading system will help control access to the facility,” City Council member Adam Yoder said. “The fee will cover the cost of cutting up the brush. This will also help us control what is being dumped and keep people safe.”

Those fees will be much different for local businesses versus ones located outside of city limits. Yoder said businesses located inside the city will pay $2,500 for their cards while outside business will pay $5,000.