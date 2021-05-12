Williamsport, Pa. - State Sen. Gene Yaw announced that the Williamsport Regional Airport will receive more than $1 million in state funds to build a new hangar complex.

“This is a strategic investment in the local economy and in the future jobs this project will create for the surrounding area,” Yaw said.

“Enhancing air transportation enhances the region and will attract employers to our community," he continued.

The airport will receive $322,500 for site work and $761,500 for construction of a 12,000 square foot hangar complex.

Related reading:

The grants are funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Aviation Transportation Assistance Program, which is dedicated to improving the state’s aviation infrastructure.

Funds totaling $10 million were awarded to 12 airports around the state.

Yaw hosted a hearing on Feb. 4 to highlight the importance of air travel to local economic development.

Related reading: Aviation hearing with Sen. Gene Yaw, Center for Rural Pa., and local business owners highlight aviation issues in region

In 2016, officials okayed a plan for over $75 million on airport improvements.

The airport serves about 40,000 passengers annually and has only two runways. Willamsport regional has been serving the area since 1929.