Williamsport, Pa. - Much information has been 'up in the air' about the future of commercial air flights from Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville.

American Airlines, which for the time being is the carrier provider for Williamsport Regional, decided last year to pack their bags and leave Williamsport for good.

But the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily put their plans on halt, and American essentially was forced through the receipt of CARES Act funding to hunker down and continue providing air service for a period longer.

During an interview with the executive director of Williamsport's Airport Authority, Richard Howell mentioned there was no "business reason" why Williamsport would not have an airline prepared to step in and replace the departing carrier.

But Howell did say there might be a period where the airport did not have a carrier.

"I have been talking with United Airline partners since I arrived here in 2019," explained Howell.

"Our consultant had an opportunity several months ago to speak with United Airline's mainline planners about [Williamsport] and received a favorable, if measured, response," Howell said.

Related reading: Head of Williamsport airport authority explains their long term vision on air travel for our region

But the airport's possible transition from American to United Airlines could potentially mean big changes for Williamsport Regional.

"The most substantial impact of United Airlines branded service in the market is that we would be plugged into an entirely new system. Pretty much wipes the slate from the American Airline days, and their behavior," Howell said.

"As far as changes, United flies to all our destinations. They just connect through Dulles instead of Philadelphia," he said. "Weather would probably be less of an issue, and we would hope we would see better reliability, so our folks can get to where they are going without having to drive many hours to do it."

Howell not only is intimately familiar with each airline, but was hired by the airport authority because his background is in airport development.

"Dulles is a good hub, and United Airlines is adding flights. The airport itself is always improving," said Howell.

Howell added, "The Silver line from D.C. should start service the first part of 2022, so our D.C. travelers will have it even easier to get to the capitol."

According to an email from the Williamsport-Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, the airport authority was conducting a survey to determine which businesses would be prone to fly out of Williamsport should the agreement with United Airlines come to fruition.

"An important aspect to the success of the service will be the businesses that will travel between Williamsport and IAD (Dulles). Several months ago, we identified in a survey a number of local companies looking to travel to the IAD and D.C. area," the email said.

"We are requesting the names of these companies and local contacts for a potential group meeting with the airline in August to discuss your needs," the message from the airport authority continued.

Even though the agreement between Williamsport Regional and United Airlines is far from official, Howell made it clear he was still exploring other flight alternatives for the airport.

"I will be attending an air service conference where I hope to meet with a number of potential airlines for our market."