A new national coalition has formed to advocate for policy and legal changes in support of rural airports—and leading the charge is our very own regional airport in Williamsport.

RESTORE Air Service, which stands for "Restoring Essential Service to Our Rural Economies," represents airports and regional stakeholders that have suffered a significant hit to daily air service since the pandemic.

Led by Williamsport Regional Airport, the coalition will be working with Congress and the Biden Administration to advocate for policy changes on behalf of rural and small community airports, a news release said.

“Anytime in a rural community that is trying to retain business and attract business to the area, air service is vital,” said Tom Freeman, the director of aviation with the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport in upstate New York.

“Our small and rural community airports are the main economic driver for our regions, and airports like ours are getting hit worst and first. Issues like the pilot shortage, mass cancelations, and just a lack of dedicated daily air service are hurting our communities and creating an economic challenge”, says Richard Howell, Director for the Williamsport Regional Airport and RESTORE spokesman.

Major airlines received considerable pandemic relief dollars, while smaller airports saw reductions to or complete elimination of their air services, according to the news release.

Findings estimate that 14 airports have lost all daily air service since the pandemic and over 50 have lost at least half of their daily air service—mainly in rural and smaller communities, the release stated.

Williamsport Regional Airport lost all daily air service when American Airlines pulled out in the Fall of 2021.

The Essential Air Service (EAS) and Small Community Air Service Development program (SCASD) are two programs providing air-service to rural and smaller communities. However, the EAS program is currently closed off to airports who want to join the program, per the 2012 FAA Reauthorization.

With the FAA up for reauthorization this year, RESTORE will urge Congress to make changes to these programs that would re-open EAS and provide more funding for SCASD.

RESTORE is asking Congress to create a waiver—re-open the program for a 5-year window for airports currently ineligible—given they can show significant air service loss since 2020. Additionally, the coalition is pushing to increase funding for the SCASD program to better meet the demand on the program.

