Williamsport, Pa. – The Lycoming County Sheriff's office said they recently found suspected heroin in the possession of a probationer whose car broke down on the side of the highway.

Blayde J. Noltee, 25, of Williamsport, is charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lycoming County Sheriff's Deputy Keely Mahosky said Noltee was already wanted by Adult Probation for violations with "underlying charges of Accidents Involving Death or Injury" when the new incident occurred.

Mahosky said officers encountered Noltee around 4:35 p.m. on Dec. 11 when his Toyota Camry broke down in the 4400 block of Route 15 Highway North, Clinton Township.

Noltee was taken into custody and searched incident to arrest.

"Twenty-nine white waxine baggies bearing the stamp 'WILDCATS' were located on Noltee's person, in the right front pocket of his sweatpants," Mahosky wrote. "Upon further examination, the baggies appeared to contain a powdery/chunky substance that was brown in color."

Two bundles of 10 bags were banded together, and nine baggies were found loose in Noltee's pocket, according to Mahosky.

The substance was sent to the lab for analysis.

Noltee has been incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison since Dec. 23, 2020, in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Jon E. Kemp.

