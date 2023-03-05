2023-03-03 Wilpo body cams - 1

Williamsport, Pa. — In another step to provide “high-quality police services with transparency,” the Williamsport Bureau of Police Department will provide its officers with WatchGuard Body-Worn Cameras for day-to-day operations, according to a release from the Department.

Officers have started wearing the body cameras on March 1, saying they are an “additional way to integrate leading-edge technology into criminal justice operations” along with improving officer safety overall.

Officers have utilized the same technology in their police cruisers for more than a decade, police said. 

