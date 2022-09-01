Williamsport, Pa. — An expired vehicle registration on the wrong car prompted Williamsport Police Officer Andrew Stevens to initiate a traffic stop near the 100 block of West Third Street.

Dayaan Rahmise Washington-Justice, 19, of Williamsport, was taken into custody when officers discovered the vehicle was reported stolen out of Union County. Both Washington-Justice and a female passenger who was not identified gave conflicting stories to officers, Stevens said.

Washington-Justice was arraigned before Judge Denise Dieter on charges of third-degree felony receiving stolen property and displaying plate car in improper vehicle. He posted $45,000 unsecured bail and was released from custody.

Washington-Justice will appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Sept. 15 for a preliminary hearing.

