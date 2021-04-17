Williamsport, Pa. – Williamsport Bureau of Police Chief Damon Hagan released the following information about last night's standoff at Newberry Estates:

On April 16, 2021, at approximately 1713 hrs, a female resident of 2500 Federal Ave. called 911 and reported that she was leaving the emergency room on her way home and her boyfriend, later identified as Shaheed Gindraw, threatened to put his hands on her. She reported that, earlier in the day, he had shoved her and caused her to strike her stomach on a bicycle, and that he had threatened to kill her and her unborn child. She also reported that, while she was at the hospital, he threatened to stomp the kid out of her belly.

The victim returned home and flagged down probation officers in the area and reported that her five-year-old son was in the apartment with Gindraw, and that Gindraw was in possession of two firearms. While the victim was speaking with officers, Gindraw exited the apartment to confront officers and the victim. He was reportedly agitated and aggressive and used profanity while telling them to shoot him, and that he was going to “f---ing light this place up”. Gindraw and the child both went inside the apartment.

Due to the circumstances, threats and information concerning possession of firearms, a perimeter was set up by WBP officers. The WBP Special Response Team, Columbia/Montour SWAT, and the Lycoming Co. Hostage Negotiation Team were dispatched to the scene to assist. Negotiators communicated with Gindraw for a substantial period of time and encouraged him to release the child. Gindraw initially refused. He later released the child but refused to exit himself. Negotiations continued with Gindraw, who threatened that he turned the gas on and that he would blow it up and burn it down. Gindraw eventually exited the apartment and was taken into custody.

Charges of Simple Assault (Domestic Violence) and Disorderly Conduct were approved by the District Attorney’s office. Gindraw was video arraigned before MDJ Lepley, who set bail in the amount of $10,000.00. Gindraw was committed to the Lycoming County prison. This investigation is still ongoing at this time.

The Bureau would like to thank the many agencies and officers who participated in this operation.