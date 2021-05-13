* UPDATE: This juvenile has been located and returned home.

Williamsport, Pa. -- The Williamsport Bureau of Police are looking for a missing teenager.

Fifteen-year-old Jack Rosenthal was last seen walking south in the 900 block of Elizabeth Street, police report. The report did not say when Jack was last seen in this location.

Jack is around 5ft 5 inches tall and weighs around 100lbs. He was last known to be wearing navy blue pants and a green pattern pullover.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (570) 327-7560.