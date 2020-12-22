WillpoK9_2020.jpg

From left: PO Tyson Minier and K9 Tacoma, Chief Damon Hagan, Mayor Derek Slaughter, Nicole Miele, Pete DiBartolomeo, Sgt. Brian McGee and K9 Niko

Williamsport, Pa. – The Williamsport Bureau of Police will soon be able to expand their Canine (K-9) program thanks to a recent donation. 

On Monday, Lou and Nicole Miele gave the Williamsport Police a donation of $15,000 in support of the department's Canine (K9) program. The donation came from the Miele's business, Pennsylvania Skill.

The donation funds will be used in support of the Bureau's current Canine (K9) training and equipment and operations. Eventually, the Bureau hopes to attain a third K-9 team in the future. 

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.