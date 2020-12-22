Williamsport, Pa. – The Williamsport Bureau of Police will soon be able to expand their Canine (K-9) program thanks to a recent donation.

On Monday, Lou and Nicole Miele gave the Williamsport Police a donation of $15,000 in support of the department's Canine (K9) program. The donation came from the Miele's business, Pennsylvania Skill.

The donation funds will be used in support of the Bureau's current Canine (K9) training and equipment and operations. Eventually, the Bureau hopes to attain a third K-9 team in the future.