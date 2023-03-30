Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police investigated a call for a shooting on March 29 at approximately 3:38 p.m. near the 900 block of Poplar Street, according to a release.

Once at the home, officers spoke with a 14-year-old juvenile as he was being treated for a gunshot wound, investigators said. During the interview, police discovered the injury was self-inflicted, Agent Aaron Levan said.

The juvenile, who is currently under supervision of Lycoming County Juvenile Probation, was transported to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

An investigation into how the juvenile obtained the weapon is being conducted by the Williamsport Bureau of Police. Anyone with information is being asked to call agent Levan at 570-327-7548 or through email at alevan@cityofwilliamsport.org.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.