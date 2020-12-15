Williamsport, Pa. – The Pa. Office of the Attorney General alleges that a Williamsport Bureau of Police officer abused his power for years, including obtaining sex from a female in exchange for not charging her with retail theft.

Eric B. Derr, 36, of Cogan Station, was arraigned today on one felony count of unlawful use of computer, and misdemeanor counts of unsworn falsification to authorities, tampering with public records, law obstruction, hindering apprehension, official oppression, and criminal coercion.

Derr allegedly used his position with the Williamsport Police to illegitimately access the personal information of dozens of women.

Special Agent David Scicchitano said the crimes occurred between June 14, 2015, and Dec. 11, 2019, in the City of Williamsport.

On April 23, 2015, Derr made a drug arrest involving three individuals at 154 Academy Street, Williamsport. One of them, a woman, claims Derr started coming onto her after the incident by sending graphic photos to her phone, Scicchitano said.

"Derr sent her photos of himself in his police uniform and in a police car while his penis was exposed," Scicchitano wrote.

The woman claims that one time when she was in Williamsport buying drugs, Derr offered to follow her out of the area "to make sure she did not get into trouble," since he knew she was driving without a license or inspection, according to the complaint.

Scicchitano said the woman alleges Derr seized 10 bags of heroin from her known drug associate – but later closed the case without prosecuting it.

"According to Williamsport Police records, Derr put male #1's seized drugs into evidence," Scicchitano wrote. "Male #1 confirmed that Derr seized 10 bags of heroin from him during one stop."

Scicchitano's report does not clarify whether the 10 bags of seized heroin actually were located in Williamsport Police evidence, as the records claim.

In an incident involving a different female, Derr is accused of taking heroin from the scene of her overdose but later filing an official report indicating that there were no drugs there.

He first met the woman while investigating her for a $150 retail theft that occurred at Kohl's Department Store, 251 Williams St., Williamsport, on April 28, 2016, according to Scicchitano.

The complaint states that Derr wrote a report identifying the female through video surveillance and social media and closed by saying, "I will be filing citations for Retail Theft, and receiving stolen property."

But those charges never were filed and Kohl's never received their merchandise or restitution, according to Scicchitano. The AG's Office alleges that Derr obtained sex from the female in exchange for not filing charges against her.

According to the complaint, the female said Derr first came to her house on April 29, 2016, obtained her phone number and left. About 20 minutes later, he allegedly started texting her to say he was going to look into getting her charges dropped.

"She said she did not want her parents to find out and she did not want to go to jail," Scicchitano wrote.

Derr allegedly asked her who she was dating and knew her boyfriend's name, the complaint states. She claims Derr started sending her pictures of himself.

"She then said Derr sent her a picture of himself in uniform in a police car and he had his erect penis exposed and in his hand," Scicchitano said.

At some point, the female said Derr came to her house again in full uniform in a police car.

"He told her he wanted oral sex from her in her hallway. She performed oral sex on him there. Female #2 also said, when she decided to participate in this act, this was with the Retail Theft charge still hanging over her head," Scicchitano wrote.

On Jan. 19, 2017, Derr reportedly updated her case file with this report: "Contact was made with (female #2), and the items were subsequently located in the store, no theft had occurred, nothing further."

Kohl's loss prevention employee told the special agent that the merchandise was never recovered and the store did not receive any restitution for items removed from the store by the female.

When the same female overdosed on Sept. 11, 2019, Derr "called off other officers from the dispatch; he responded and handled it alone," according to the complaint.

Scicchitano said that Derr wrote in a police report about the incident that he didn't observe anything in the house that indicated heroin use and that he did not seize anything.

"She said Derr took a bag of heroin from her," Scicchitano said.

When Special Agent Scicchitano questioned Chief of Police Damon Hagan about Derr, Hagan said that Derr did not have the authority to close out cases without a supervisor's approval.

"Chief Hagan said these cases look like Derr was trying to avoid detection specifically," Scicchitano said.

Through the course of the investigation it also was discovered that Derr allegedly abused his access to JNET, a police database, to look at women.

"...Derr ran a total of 93 illegitimate JNET checks on 28 different women," Scicchitano said.

Derr was arraigned today by retired Magisterial District Judge Allen P. Page III. Page set Derr's bail at $10,000 unsecured.

Docket sheet