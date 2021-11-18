Williamsport, Pa. -- The Williamsport Bureau of Police Patrol Division has officially relocated to 810 Nichols Place, City of Williamsport, according to a November 17 news release.

Operations were forced out of City Hall due to poor air quality test results conducted in July of 2021.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, all patrol related services previously located at City Hall, as well as the on-duty Watch Commander, are now operational at the new location.

The new location is in a building located to the rear (north) of Trinity Episcopal Church off W. Fourth Street.

The building was formerly home to the Peter Herdic Transportation Museum. According to Lycoming County real estate records, the City of Williamsport bought the building May 15, 2003 for $390,000, and again for $1 in 2008 after the museum's grand opening.

The museum at one time had a fully restored 1949 Pullman Railcar on display, according to the now defunct museum website. Visitors were charged $5 to tour the museum ($4 for seniors and $3 for children) and could also buy a combination ticket for a trolley ride.

The City was forced to close the museum because it had allegedly been financed by River Valley Transit (RVT) using federal transit dollars.

"They were not permitted to use state and federal transit dollars to operate a museum," according to Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, who said the city received a letter earlier this summer from PennDOT and the Federal Transit Authority requiring the museum to close.

An audit of RVT by RKL, the accounting and business consulting firm hired to perform an audit on River Valley Transit financials from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020, revealed numerous "inconsistencies" in spending.

"We found numbers we can't quite get comfortable with," said RKL's Mark Zettlemoyer in a presentation to the city's finance committee in October.

"When we look at capital assets, RVT was buying numerous capital assets and they appeared to be using funds that weren't transit-related," Zettlemoyer said.

Slaughter indicated this may have been one such expenditure.

"Most of the items on display were on loan from the Taber museum," said Slaughter. "The City did put some of it up for bid."

Questions still remain as to where all of the items were relocated.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police news release, the change of facilities does not affect police responses or services from the police department.