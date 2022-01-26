Williamsport, Pa. — Officers said they observed light bruising as they spoke with a woman who was allegedly pushed down and struck several times.

Jimmy Harris, 25, of Williamsport allegedly admitted to striking the woman several times in the chest and upper stomach after an argument turned physical. Harris also told police the woman is 17 to 18 weeks pregnant with a due date in June.

Along with the bruises on the woman’s arm, officers said she complained of pain on her face and ribs. EMS evaluated the accuser at the scene of the incident.

Harris is being held on $75,000 monetary bail after being arraigned on charges of second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment. Harris will continue to be held at the Lycoming County Prison until a Feb. 3 preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle.

Docket sheet