Charged_2021

Williamsport, Pa. — During an investigation, Williamsport police officers said they came into contact with a wanted man out of Michigan.

Cody A. Schalau, 20, of Catawissa was discovered to be wanted by authorities on May 17 and taken into custody near the 100 block of Maynard Street in Williamsport.

According to an affidavit, Schalau is wanted for breaking an entering with intent and malicious destruction of personal property in Menominee County in Michigan.

Schalau is currently being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $100,000 as he awaits a preliminary hearing on May 24.

Docket sheet

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!