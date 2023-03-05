Williamsport, Pa. — Police in Williamsport are asking for the public's help locating a man accused of conspiring to kill a former friend.

Rocellus Zamir Carter, 22, of Williamsport is linked to the shooting death of Semaj Mozee that occurred in the 600 block of Campbell Street in October of 2020, according to investigators. The pair, who used to be friends, had a falling out over opposing gang affiliations, police say.

The accused shooter, Seneca Mitchell, was taken into custody this week by members of the Williamsport Bureau of Police and the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office.

Related reading: Williamsport man arrested, charged with criminal homicide in 2020 shooting

Mitchell and Carter confronted the victim at his home before two shots were fired through the front door, police said. One struck Mozee in the neck, according to investigators. He would later succumb to his wounds after being transported to the hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Related reading: Police release identity of gunshot victim in Williamsport

Carter is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, second-degree murder, and burglary.

Mitchell is facing the following charges: homicide, attempted homicide, and conspiracy to commit homicide. All are graded as first-degree felonies.

Other charges include aggravated assault-attempts to cause serious bodily injury, attempts to cause bodily injury with deadly weapon, recklessly endangering another person, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, burglary, criminal attempt at aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon, according to court records.

Judge William Solomon denied bail for Mitchell on March 1 during a preliminary arraignment on the charges. He is currently incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison awaiting a March 9 preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle.

An active arrest warrant was issued for Cater on Feb. 28. Investigators are asking anyone with information leading to Carter's whereabouts to call 911.

Related reading: A second search warrant issued for scene of Williamsport shooting

Seneca Mitchell docket sheet

Rocellus Zamir Carter docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.