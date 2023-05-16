Scam_alert_phone_2021.jpg

Scam alert

 Canva

Williamsport, Pa. — Has the U.S. Customs and Border Control Called you lately? If so, beware. It is likely a scam, say authorities.

The Williamsport Police have received several inquiries and complaints from members of the public who have said they received calls from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. The caller may say you have received a package from Mexico or have a warrant for your arrest, according to police.

"These are scam calls and members of the public should hang up and not provide any information to the callers," according to a news release. The official phone number for the Customs and Border Patrol is 1-877-227-5511. If you have additional concerns about one of these calls, please contact Border Patrol at the provided number. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.