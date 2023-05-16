Williamsport, Pa. — Has the U.S. Customs and Border Control Called you lately? If so, beware. It is likely a scam, say authorities.

The Williamsport Police have received several inquiries and complaints from members of the public who have said they received calls from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. The caller may say you have received a package from Mexico or have a warrant for your arrest, according to police.

"These are scam calls and members of the public should hang up and not provide any information to the callers," according to a news release. The official phone number for the Customs and Border Patrol is 1-877-227-5511. If you have additional concerns about one of these calls, please contact Border Patrol at the provided number.

