Williamsport, Pa. — Sunday night marked the third time in five days that Williamsport Police responded to reports of a shooting.

According to police, units were dispatched to the 2100 block of Boyd Street around 9:30 p.m on August 21.

Police reported locating two 15-year-old male juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds. Both males were found on the porch of an area residence.

According to a news release, officers and EMS rendered aid to the victims prior to transporting them to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Additional officers arrived in the area, located the shooting scene and conducted a further search of the area. Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Services Unit also responded to the area to assist with processing the scene and the collection of evidence.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Agt. Aaron Levan at 570-327-7560 ext. 7548, email: alevan@cityofwilliamsport.org; or Agt Ben Hitesman at 570-327-7560 ext. 7595, email: bhitesman@cityofwilliamsport.org.

Police are actively investigating two other shootings. On August 17, a 20-year-old man was shot in the head and died in a home on Hepburn Street.

Emergency personnel responded to that incident around 2 a.m. Police have not located the shooter at this time.

Again on August 19, police responded to reports of shots fired on West Edwin and Locust Streets around 9:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an uninjured adult male victim and a 16-year-old juvenile suspect suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying behind a nearby residence.

EMS responded to the scene and treated the suspect before transporting him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

During the course of the investigation, officers discovered that the victim was walking west on Edwin Street when two juveniles in dark clothing approached. As one of the juveniles engaged him in conversation the 16-year-old suspect walked behind him, pulled out a firearm, and fired a shot at the victim, according to police.

The victim was able to draw his own firearm and the pair reportedly exchanged gunfire. The 16-year-old suspect was struck multiple times by gunfire before fleeing a short distance. He then called 911 to report the shooting.

The 16-year-old juvenile suspect is currently in custody and will be arraigned on numerous felony charges.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Agt. Benjamin Hitesman at 570-327-7560 ext. 7595 or via email at bhitesman@cityofwilliamsport.org.

Police have not commented on whether or not they believe these shootings to be separate incidents.

