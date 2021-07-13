Williamsport, Pa. -- On July 13 around 2 a.m. Williamsport Police units responded to the 400 block of High Street for a report of shots fired, according to a news release.

Through an investigation, officers confirmed multiple shots were fired and collected evidence from the scene. As of this time there is no known damage or victims reported.

On Tuesday around 1:50 p.m., a man was a victim of a stabbing on Market Street in Williamsport. The victim was transported to UPMC Williamsport, according to the Sun Gazette.

The investigation surrounding the shooting is ongoing. If anyone has any information or video of this event please forward that to Agent Aaron Levan at 570-327- 7548 or alevan@cityofwilliamsport.org.

Both stories are developing.