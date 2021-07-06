Williamsport, Pa. -- On July 5th 2021 at 8:32 p.m., Williamsport Bureau of Police Units were emergency dispatched to the area of the 1100 block of Memorial Ave for an alleged stabbing.

According to a WBP news release, upon responding to the area, several officers were redirected to the UPMC Susquehanna Health Emergency Room after learning the victim was transported there by a passing motorist.

Officers made contact with a juvenile female victim, and learned she was involved in an altercation with another juvenile during which she received lacerations to the arm, wrist, and an apparent stab wound to her upper chest area.

Williamsport Bureau of Police secured the area of Memorial Ave and Grier St before eventually releasing the scene.

This investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information related to this investigation please contact PO Andrew Stevens at astevens@cityofwilliamsport.org or 570-327-7560 ext. 7612.