Williamsport, Pa. -- Williamsport Bureau of Police officers were dispatched to the area north of the 900 block of Park Ave for a report of shots fired on Monday, Feb. 1, according to a news release issued today.

At approximately 1:59 p.m. Monday, officers searched the area and located no suspects.

Additional follow-up investigation led to the discovery of a crime scene in the 900 block of Stinson Alley. Contact was made with a victim of the shooting at the UPMC emergency room. The victim was suffering from a non- life-threatening wound.

The WBP Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) is following up on this shooting with Agent Aaron LeVan as the lead investigator in the case.

If you have a lead or tip, the Williamsport Bureau of Police ask that you please contact Agt. LeVan at (570) 327-7548 or alevan@cityofwilliamsport.org.