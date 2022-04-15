Williamsport, Pa. —Police in Williamsport said they were called to a residence near the 800 block of Poplar Street for reports of a domestic with a knife wielding man.

Authorities arrived at the residence on the afternoon of April 7 and said they spoke with a witness and accuser about the situation. Carl Gregory Turner, 54, of Williamsport was taken into custody a short time later when officers located him inside the residence.

According to an affidavit from Officer Robert Brown, the defendant came home highly intoxicated and began arguing with a woman. Turner allegedly grabbed a knife and began shouting threats at a witness and the accuser.

Police said Turner grabbed a second knife after being disarmed, causing multiple people to flee the residence and call police. According to the affidavit, officers were unable to process Turner due to his high level of intoxication and unruly behavior.

Tuner was arraigned on April 7 with Judge William Solomon and charged with several misdemeans that included first-degree terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of crime, and simple assault. Turner, who will appear before Judge Christian Frey on April 19, was held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bond.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.