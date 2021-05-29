Williamsport, Pa. – Heroin, meth and cocaine recently were found in the pockets of an unresponsive person who overdosed, the Williamsport Bureau of Police reported.

Officer T. Trafford said EMS already administered Narcan to Jeremy W. Newman, 42, when he responded to 2327 Newberry St. for the report of an unresponsive male around 7:06 p.m. on May 14.

"I observed Newman laying on sidewalk and unresponsive. I approached EMS to offer assistance and discovered that they had already administered Narcan, a drug commonly used to reverse the effects of narcotics, to Newman. At this point, I began search Newman's pockets," Trafford said.

Trafford said he seized the following from Newman:

Approximately 50 waxen bags of suspected heroin

Eight small Ziploc bags containing cocaine (field tested positive)

Three clear plastic bags containing approximately 21 grams of methamphetamine (field tested positive)

Three clear plastic bags containing approximately 5.5 grams of amphetamine (field tested positive)

$645, mostly in $20s

"Through my training and experience, Newman possessed these narcotics with the intent to deliver them. This opinion was formed based on the fact that Newman possessed numerous narcotics that were pre-packaged for sale," Trafford said.

Newman was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

While taking Newman into custody on these charges on May 24, Trafford searched him incident to arrest.

Trafford said he found more drugs on Newman and filed a second set of criminal charges against him.

The following narcotics were seized from Newman on May 24, according to Trafford:

Six clear plastic bags of methamphetamine weight approximately 3.5 grams

Approximately 50 wax bags of suspected heroin

19 pills of Buprenorphine in a small glass jar

A glass smoking pipe with burnt residue

Newman was again charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Docket sheet - May 14 incident

Docket sheet - May 24 incident