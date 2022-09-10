Williamsport, Pa. — A man admitted he'd been having issues with his neighbors long before it culminated in a physical fight in late June, Williamsport police say.

Donald Richard Fisher, 62, of Williamsport fought with his neighbor after agitating statements were directed at him and his son, Justin, according to Officer Damon Cole.

Cole said the neighbor's face was swollen and bruised when he spoke to him near the 600 block of Wildwood Boulevard after the fight.

Fisher's son was also charged after Cole discovered he struck the accuser, according to the affidavit.

EMS was contacted for the neighbor, who was on crutches due to a prior injury not associated with the alleged assault, Cole said. Officers spoke with Fisher and his son as EMS treated the neighbor at the scene.

Both men were charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and harassment, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 25. Both are scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on Oct. 11 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.