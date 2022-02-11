Williamsport, Pa. —Detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office said a man was charged after three undercover deals for fentanyl and methamphetamine were completed.

The transactions were allegedly conducted with Bryheem Bradshaw, 39, of Williamsport, who was charged with several felonies that included felony drug and gun offenses.

Detectives took Bradshaw into custody on Feb. 9 and said they located a loaded Glock 43 handgun that was reported stolen. According to an affidavit, Bradshaw threw the weapon into the snow as officers arrested him.

A search warrant was executed on Bradshaw’s apartment located near the 300 block of W 3rd Street and discovered a Glock 19 handgun, fully loaded with an extended magazine. Police said the weapon was located in a room officers discovered Bradshaw’s photo ID along with several items addressed to him through the mail.

Detectives said they completed the first of three buys from Bradshaw on Dec. 14, 2021. During that purchase, Bradshaw allegedly exchanged 1.5 grams of fentanyl for $350 in cash. Authorities said they met Bradshaw in the Wegman’s parking lot to complete the transaction.

A second deal was completed on Dec. 16 when Bradshaw was given $700 for three grams worth of fentanyl. A third transaction with Bradshaw was do on Feb. 7, 2022 when a confidential informant purchased four grams of methamphetamine for $340.

Bradshaw was charged with two counts of first-degree felony possession of a firearm prohibited, two counts of second-degree receiving stolen property, third-degree firearms not to be carried without a license, and three counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Bradshaw was arraigned before Judge Christian Frey and then incarcerated after failing to post $250,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing with Frey is scheduled for Feb. 22.

Docket sheet