Williamsport—According to Williamsport Police, the search continues for Maverick Ronald Wilton, 16, of 1261 W Fourth Street Apartment 4.

Wilton was originally identified as Maverick Wilton Morget. An email for clarification on the name change was not immediately returned.

The 16-year-old was reported missing on Dec. 3.

According to the release he may be suicidal. He's suffering from mental health conditions and not taking his medications, the release stated.

Williamsport police said they have received many leads in the investigation.

As they continue to search for Wilton, lead investigator Agent Justin Snyder has asked anyone with information to send it to jsnyder@cityofwilliamsport.org.

Related Reading: Update: Search party forming for missing Williamsport teen