Williamsport, Pa. - In an unexpected announcement, Williamsport Chief of Police Damon Hagan says he will be retiring from his position as head of the bureau.

His last day will be Friday, he said.

Damon Hagan submitted a letter to Mayor Slaughter saying the following:

“Today, I am announcing my retirement from the Williamsport Bureau of Police, effective this Friday, May 28, 2021.

"It has been my great privilege and honor to serve the City of Williamsport for the last 22 years. I truly cherish the experiences and great friendships that have resulted from this work. I want to thank all of you for the support over the years.

"As I leave the Bureau, I am aware that it is left in the good hands of true professionals. These brave men and women who risk their lives every day for the safety of this community, these great brothers and sisters of mine. I will truly miss them."

"I would like to thank my family for their patience and sacrifice all of these years. I look forward to spending more time with them in retirement.

"Sincerely Yours,

Chief Damon R. Hagan”

Hagan earned the title of assistant chief by former mayor Gabriel Campana in December of 2018, the same time Campana named Marvin "Doc" Miller as chief.

By then serving in his 20th year on the Williamsport Bureau of Police, the southern Californa native was promoted to chief in January 2019.

Hagan served two tours in the U.S. Army, which included service with the 24th Infantry Division during the Persian Gulf War and with the 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Ft. Bragg, NC.

He is a graduate of the Fayetteville Technical Community College with Associate Degrees in Criminal Justice and General Education, and has completed the Police Executive Leadership (POLEX) course.