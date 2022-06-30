2022-06-30 Help to identify.jpg

Williamsport, Pa. —The Williamsport Bureau of Police is hoping to identify the man pictured above with help from the public.

According to the release from Williamsport Police, the man is wanted in connections to an active investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Officer Andrew Stevens at 570-327-7560 ext. 7612 or through email at astevens@cityofwilliamsport.org.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!