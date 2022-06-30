Williamsport, Pa. —The Williamsport Bureau of Police is hoping to identify the man pictured above with help from the public.

According to the release from Williamsport Police, the man is wanted in connections to an active investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Officer Andrew Stevens at 570-327-7560 ext. 7612 or through email at astevens@cityofwilliamsport.org.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.